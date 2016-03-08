Icardi has clear ideas while Inter await PSG decision - the details
06 April at 12:00
The forced stop to the season leaves room for reflection on the future. Mauro Icardi knows that the next few weeks could be decisive for his, currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain. However, despite the buy-out option and his successful start, something has broken down in the relationship,
After he was sent to the bench to become the backup for Edinson Cavani, the relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel took a major hit. In fact, Icardi and Wanda Nara are ready to say goodbye and return to Inter, to then decide their future.
The likes of Juventus and Real Madrid are interested in his services. However, of course, the final word isn't up to them as PSG still have the €70m buy-out option. Everything is in Leonardo's hands, as L'Equipe underlines today (via Calciomercato.com).
The French side are evaluating the deal and Icardi wants to return. In May, a decision will have to be made.
