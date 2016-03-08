Icardi has 'zero desire' to return to play for Inter; Nerazzurri evaluating replacements
24 February at 10:45Waiting for the renewal proposal to arrive on the table of Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi remains out of the list of players called up by Luciano Spalletti. Today the striker will be at Inter's training centre to continue treatment and will not play against Fiorentina, who are his favourite Serie A victim (11 goals in 10 matches) but above all there is no clearing on the horizon on the future of the former captain.
The attacker will remain out at least until March 7, then the situation of his right knee will be evaluated again even if, at the moment, there is a strong feeling that he has no desire to play for Inter, as explained by Corriere dello Sport, who add important details.
The medical staff has established that the treatment will go on for three weeks and will therefore not end before March 7th. Icardi will thus miss the matches against Cagliari, Eintracht and Spal.
The Argentinian does not want to return to the field until the problem is solved once and for all because he does not intend to defeat the pain with infiltration, as he has done several times since the beginning of the season. The definitive solution would be surgery which would make him unavailable until the end of the season.
Meanwhile, given the problematic situation, Inter are looking around for possible replacements. Lukaku is a name that interests the Nerazzurri management a lot, with Dzeko, Duvan Zapata and Timo Werner also on the list.
