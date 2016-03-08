Inter and Juventus are reportedly in talks to complete a swap deal between Mauro Icardi and Gonzalo Higuain. The CEO of Pirelli commented the rumours after attending an event in Naples on Wednesday afternoon: “Let Inter and Juve take a final decision on this [the swap deal]”, Tronchetti Provera said. “They are two great strikers and anything can happen during negotiations.”“I supported Napoli in the scudetto race but Inter could not help them when they had a chance.”