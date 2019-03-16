Icardi hints at Inter return on Instagram ahead of the derby

Icardi a terra Inter
16 March at 12:40
On his official Instagram page, Mauro Icardi has published a photo of himself and the San Siro, which will be the venue for tomorrow's Derby Della Madonnina. 
 
The Argentinian striker hasn't played for the club since February 9, as he's suffering from a 'knee problem'. However, there's certainly more to the story than what is being told. 
 
On Instagram, Icardi has seemingly hinted at a return, although it seems highly unlikely as of now. Take a look for yourself down below, do you think he will be back in the squad? 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#MI9

Ett inlägg delat av Mauro Icardi - MI9 (@mauroicardi)

