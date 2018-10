Inter Milan star and captain Mauro Icardi has revealed that the club has helped him grow as a footballer and as a person. Icardi was recently talking to InterTV and he said:"It has given me so much. It has made me grow as a person and a footballer. I arrived as a boy of twenty, I can only thank Milan and Inter for the life I have today."Icardi has scored three times in the Serie A so far this season, assisting twice. He has also scored once in the UEFA Champions League.