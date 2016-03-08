...
Icardi is 'blocking' Lukaku's Inter move, Man United interested in Bale, Elliott increases Milan's Transfer budget: The top news of the day

09 June at 22:05
It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.

Firstly, Mauro Icardi's future will strongly impact Romelu Lukaku's future as Inter first need to sell off the Argentine before making an offer for the Belgian star. The problem? Icardi seems happy to stay with the nerazzurri. Next week Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta will meet the player's wife and agent Wanda Nara to reaffirm the position of the club and the desire to sell Icardi, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. Lukaku waits on...

Speaking of Man United, according to Mirror, the Red Devils are ready to make an "audacious" loan offer to Real Madrid to acquire Bale's services and thus not having to pay the 84 million euros that the Los Blancos demand for the attacker. The British newspaper explains that the English club wants to loan Bale for a season, with the option to extend it for another year. This would allow Real Madrid to save up to 56 million euros from the player's salary. United are also willing to pay a loan fee for the move to materialize.

Finally, Elliott Management, the hedge fund who have control of AC Milan, have according to Sky Sport 24, increased the available transfer budget for the Rossoneri this summer; as the side looks to be strengthened ahead of the next Serie A season. Initially, it was thought that Milan had a €25m budget available to them, which excludes the funds made by the sale of players. However, Singer and Elliott have upped the ante; willing to invest a further €15m to bring it up to a minimum of €40m pending the sales of several players.


