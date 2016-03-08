Icardi: 'Last year was difficult, but I scored the same"

Former Inter striker, now on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, Mauro Icardi, recently spoke to Hyperbeast magazine (via CalcioMercato.Com) in connection to a Hugo Boss event.



The Argentine striker spoke about everything from the group at PSG, change in his personal life, his last year at Inter and how he handles the pressure he gets exposed to as a football player.



Icardi said that the integration into the French giants from the capital went quick de to the big help he got from the club and his teammates: “The integration went very well. As soon as I arrived, everyone welcomed me, especially the Spanish-speaking players. With those who do not speak Spanish, I speak English. Everyone helps me every day "When I need something, they’re there for me. I got integrated very quickly thanks to them."



But there have also been downsides from his move to PSG, especially for his family: "We are a big family with five children, the change is more complicated for them. They are still at school in Milan and then join me here during the holidays. We didn't want to change everything for them. But we're good. And when I have free time, I join them in Milan, where we still have our home ".



Icardi then went on to talk about how tough last year at Inter was for him, but despite that, his determination to be a top-class striker was always there: "Last year was not easy even though I had the opportunity to play many games and score some goals. My ambition is to keep improving and I want to continue to be one of the most important strikers in the world ".



He ended the interview by talking about pressure he gets exposed to as a football player, how he handles it and that he’s suffered a lot from it in the past: "I am a person who does not suffer much from pressure. I suffered a lot in Argentina and in Italy. It is a habit, something that constantly accompanies me. That is the game and the price to pay for a known person. But I am calm. The pressure does not concern me at all”.



@MaaxiAngelo