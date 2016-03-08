Icardi likely to start on bench against Strasbourg

Paris Saint Germain (PSGI) newly-signed striker Mauro Icardi is likely to start on the bench in the league match against Strasbourg on Saturday.The Argentina international has not played a single match ever since moving to the French capital from the Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan on the deadline day on a one-year loan with an option to make it permanent come the end of the season.It is believed that even though Icardi is physically ok to take part in the match, but due to not playing football for a long time, manager Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to field the striker in the starting lineup and will rather give him few minutes in the later stages of the match.