Icardi likely to stay at Inter despite Juve interest

Mauro Icardi is likely to stay with Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan at least till January despite interest from league rivals Juventus.The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club after reports emerged that he has been informed by the club authorities that he is not in the plans moving forward.However, despite all the efforts to move him away from the San Siro, it seems that Icardi is likely to stay at the club.The 26-year-old has reportedly turned down all the offers to stay at Inter and even though there is still interest from Juventus, but with such little time left in the transfer market, the move cannot go through until or unless Icardi changes his mind.