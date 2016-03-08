Icardi likes Cancelo's celebratory Instagram post
04 March at 16:45Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has liked one of the posts Joao Cancelo put on Instagram after Juventus' 2-1 win over Napoli in the Serie A yesterday.
Goals from Emre Can and Miralem Pjanic handed Juve a two goal lead before Alex Meret was sent off. But Pjanic himself got sent off in the second half, before Jose Callejon pulled one back for the partenopei. Lorenzo Insigne failed to convert a penalty late in the game.
While rumors about Icardi continue to swerve, he has hardly seemed to help himself with the actions on the social media. And he's done it again.
Icardi liked Cancelo's post which celebrated the bianconeri's win over Napoli and all the other Juventus players too had liked the same post.
This comes after Icardi's agent-wife Wanda Nara had openly revealed that the Argentine was nearly sold to Juventus last summer, when talks about a possible exchange with Gonzalo Higuain were going on.
It could sure mean nothing, but the players know that everything they do on the social media can create an outrage. Everything they do there has an impact.
Go to comments