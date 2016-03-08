Icardi 'literally destroyed' and felt betrayed after stripped Inter captaincy

14 February at 09:50
"Literally destroyed". This is the definition of Gazzetta dello Sport of Mauro Icardi after having learned the news of his captaincy being taken away yesterday afternoon.

"Icardi left Appiano alone, at the wheel of his car, very angry and disappointed," the paper said. The former captain was supposed to travel with the team to Vienna to face Rapid in the Europe League but instead decided otherwise, as he had felt betrayed and could not even imagine such a scenario.

He found himself all alone in the dressing room that - theoretically - as captain and leader he would have to drive. He felt humiliated and preferred not to follow the team that was not close to him.

