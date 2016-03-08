Icardi live: today's devolopements, Inter to take further action?

14 February at 14:50

After Inter’s decision to replace Icardi with Handanovic as team’s captain, the Argentine striker decided not to be part of tonight’s match between the Nerazzurri and Rapid Wien. Calciomercato.com exclusively followed the whole Icardi’s daytime.


13.30 LUNCH AT APPIANO - Icardi is having lunch at Appiano Gentile, while in the afternoon he should leave Pinetina.

12.00 PHOTO OF HIS TREATMENT - Icardi is back to post on social networks and, in an Instagram story, he has published a picture of the physiotherapy that he’s having in Appiano. 



11.45 PERSONALIZED TRAINING - Icardi is doing personalized training, as well as Keita. 

10.15 ANKLE CARE - Icardi is in Pinetina, but it is not said that he will train. He may undergo an ankle treatment and his presence against Sampdoria is in doubt. 


10.00 ARRIVAL AT APPIANO - Icardi has regularly presented himself to Appiano Gentile this morning. On the  program  there is an optional. 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.