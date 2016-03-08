Icardi looks certain to stay with Inter: report

01 September at 12:34
Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s out-of-favour striker Mauro Icardi is looking certain to stay with the club for at least another six months.

The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from the club after being informed by the club hierarchy that he is not in their plans for the next season.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, after rejecting offers from AS Roma, Napoli and AS Monaco, Icardi is now set to stay at San Siro because there are no clubs who have shown interest in signing the striker

However, despite having just two days left in the transfer window, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta is still hopeful that there will be an offer for the former Sampdoria forward from French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG), which as things stand, looking highly unlikely.

