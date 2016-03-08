Icardi never considered Napoli offer: reports

New Paris Saint-Germain star Mauro Icardi reportedly never considered a move to Napoli.



Icardi was told by Inter that he was up for sale earlier in the transfer window and even Antonio Conte confirmed that the Argentine wasn't part of the club's plans going forward. While Juve and Napoli kept getting linked with a move, Icardi joined PSG on deadline day on a loan deal.



Il Mattino though, claim that there was never a chance that Icardi could've joined Napoli as he never considered the club an option. He saw Juve as the priority despite Aurelio de Laurentiis being willing to raise the bar of wages/transfer fee for the former Barcelona and Sampdoria man.