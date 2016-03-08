Icardi never considered Napoli offer: reports

03 September at 15:15
New Paris Saint-Germain star Mauro Icardi reportedly never considered a move to Napoli.

Icardi was told by Inter that he was up for sale earlier in the transfer window and even Antonio Conte confirmed that the Argentine wasn't part of the club's plans going forward. While Juve and Napoli kept getting linked with a move, Icardi joined PSG on deadline day on a loan deal.

Il Mattino though, claim that there was never a chance that Icardi could've joined Napoli as he never considered the club an option. He saw Juve as the priority despite Aurelio de Laurentiis being willing to raise the bar of wages/transfer fee for the former Barcelona and Sampdoria man.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.