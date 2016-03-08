Icardi plays down Inter hopes of challenging Juventus
30 October at 10:45Inter Milan returned home from Rome last night with a 3-0 win over Lazio; who the Nerazzurri challenge for 4th place last season. The Biancocelesti never put up much of a fight and poor finishing was the difference between the two teams. Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Inter forward Mauro Icardi, who scored twice last night, said the following:
“I'm living the same moment Inter is experiencing. A beautiful period, in which things - beyond the race against Barcelona - they do well, we want to do things well. We anti-Juventus? I repeated it last week, we certainly are not: we are missing some steps to get to their level, but we are happy with our growth. Now let's move on: we work to improve, we want to have the ball and today we managed to do it very well. We found the spaces and the play to score goals: this reflects the work we have done during the week. Then it is also important not to concede goals, also because the opportunities to score we have them.”
