Icardi problem in dressing room? It’s all rubbish: Di Maria
05 October at 16:50Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran winger Angel Di Maria has rejected rumours of problems in the dressing room after the arrival of striker Mauro Icardi.
The 26-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at PSG from Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan with an option to make the deal permanent for a reported fee of €70 million come the end of the season.
There were reports in the media that with the arrival of the Argentina international, there have been some unrest in the Les Parisiens’ dressing room.
However, Di Maria, while talking to Le Parisien as cited by Calciomercato.com, backed his new teammate publically by saying: "It's always the same old thing, always the usual crap. It’s all rubbish.”
However, the former Real Madrid winger confirmed that Icardi is still finding it hard to adapt to a new chapter in his career, but revealed that he and other players are trying to help him integrate in the team.
“Icardi is integrating into the team and into the city but it’s tough for him,” he said. “Because he moved to a new city without his family. But we are helping him as much as we can to integrate him as quickly as possible.”
Icardi has represented PSG in three matches in all competition where he has scored a single goal.
