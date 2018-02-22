Icardi refuses to rule out Inter exit
13 May at 10:00Mauro Icardi talked to Premium Sport after Inter’s 2-1 home defeat against Sassuolo. The nerazzurri are now in serious danger of missing out on Champions League qualification. If Lazio win today at Crotone Inter will remain out of the top four.
“We are really disappointed because we wanted to go to Rome and have our chances to qualify. Now we have to wait for the result of Lazio. We played well against Sassuolo, we showed personality but it wasn’t enough. Their counter attacks were excellent. I don’t know what lack of Champions League football would mean, we have to support Crotone and hope.”
“The Champions League qualification was our main objective. We could miss out on it and now we have to hope Crotone won’t lose against Lazio. I will talk with the club at the end of the season and we will take the best decision. I always work for the team’s good. I have a problem at my knee but I always want to play and I always try to do my best. If I will play the World Cup I will do an extra effort, if not I will rest my knee.”
