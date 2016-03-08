Icardi rejects massive Arsenal swap deal: the details

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has rejected a proposed swap deal with Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as per Sport Mediaset.



The Argentina international has been informed by the club’s new coach Antonio Conte that he is not in his plans for the next season.



The move will be a blow for Inter who are having a hard time in offloading a prolific striker who had disciplinary issues in the recent past.



Icardi himself has openly expressed his desire that he wants to stay in Milan, however, has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Juventus.

