Icardi remains major doubt for Sunday's derby

Icardi still remains a major doubt to face Milan on Sundays derby. However, contact between Marotta and lawyer Nicoletti continue in an attempt to make a breakthrough.



According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the coach and the team (especially the players who are playing under injury) ask Icardi for explanations about what happened since February 13, the day of the rejection of the call-up for Vienna after the removal of the of the captain's armband to Handanovic.



Tuttosport writes that in the Nerazzurri locker room there would be a deal to overcome the next two obstacles (Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League and Milan in the league) without Icardi to prove that the player is no longer needed at the club.



Meanwhile, the club starts looking around the market, hunting for an heir. As we read in the Corriere dello Sport, the names of Dybala (Juventus), Dzeko (Roma), Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Lukaku (Manchester United) and Benzema (Real Madrid) are on the notebook of Inter leaders.



