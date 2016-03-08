...
Icardi returns for Inter training: fans welcome him, no meeting with Spalletti - pics and videos

21 March at 15:45
Mauro Icardi has returned to Inter training today. The Argentinean worked with the rest of his team-mates in the morning but, as of now, he still hasn't had a meeting with Inter boss Luciano Spalletti.

A few fans have welcomed Icardi at La Pinetina with a banner: "Welcome back Maurito, let us dream again".

Icardi arrived at Inter training complex in the morning and trained with the rest of the team for the first time since the 13th of February, the day when he was stripped of his captain armband.

The Argentinean striker has reportedly spoken with the president Zhang telling him that the decision was a useless humiliation for him

Check out our gallery for the video of Icardi's arrival at La Pinetina and the picture of the banner prepared and shown by Inter fans.

 

