Icardi reveals his idols ahead of Tottenham tie

Inter's captain Mauro Icardi spoke ahead of the match against Tottenham in the Champions League: "I came to Inter a boy and I grew a lot, both as a player and as a person . My daughters are always singing our anthem .. Milan is an incredible city, if it had the sea it would've been perfect.



My idols? I was inspired by two great champions Gabriel Batistuta and Samuel Eto'o , ruthless attackers in front of goal who changed the way people interpret that role."



"I use social media to tell about my private life, the workouts, the most beautiful things that happen to me. I love being with friends and family. However I prefer to stay at home, enjoying the peacefulness and walking with my four dogs. In my free time I like to watch snooker."



Icardi will lead Inter against Tottenham in less than an hour in their first Champions League game of the season.

