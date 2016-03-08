Icardi’s agent hints at possible Inter return
07 September at 13:24French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) newly-signed striker Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara has hinted at the possible return of the player to Italian Serie A club Inter Milan in the future.
Icardi joined the French club on a season-long loan from the Milan-based club on the deadline day with an option to make the deal permanent for €70 million come the end of the season.
However, Icardi’s wife Wanda believes her husband’s situation with Inter cannot be described as a ‘divorce’.
"It's not a divorce but a pause for reflection among engaged couple,” said Wanda while explaining Inter and Icardi relationship as per Gazzetta dello Sport. “Inter needed to sell him otherwise Mauro would have never left the club.”
