Icardi’s agent hints at possible Inter return

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) newly-signed striker Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara has hinted at the possible return of the player to Italian Serie A club Inter Milan in the future.Icardi joined the French club on a season-long loan from the Milan-based club on the deadline day with an option to make the deal permanent for €70 million come the end of the season.However, Icardi’s wife Wanda believes her husband’s situation with Inter cannot be described as a ‘divorce’."It's not a divorce but a pause for reflection among engaged couple,” said Wanda while explaining Inter and Icardi relationship as per Gazzetta dello Sport . “Inter needed to sell him otherwise Mauro would have never left the club.”