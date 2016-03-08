Icardi's former agent exclusively to CM: 'The worst is yet to come. Inter are tired'
14 February at 10:50Abian Morano was a vital piece of Mauro Icardi's life as his first agent before the Argentinian chose his wife Wanda Nara to deal with his matters. Morano assisted the now former Inter captain during his youth days in Argentina and Barcelona as well as later at Sampdoria and during his big boom in the Nerazzurri colours.
Amidst the chaos and removal of Icardi's captains' armband, the agent spoke exclusively to Calciomercato.com about his former client.
"Mauro has changed his way of thinking, his way of seeing things has changed profoundly and this seems obvious to me from the outside. I expected this to happen and I think the worst is yet to come. Inter behaved logically, considering hos the agent of Icardi acted," he said.
"Ausilio in these hours? He is a great professional, he always had a serious way of doing things and that's why he decided to remove Icardi's armband. When I was Icardi's agent, things were managed in a professional, but above all, private way.
"Mauro has been a winner since he was a child, he never wants to lose, he hates to accept a 'no' and therefore this situation has hurt him but his career management has not been well done. Renewal with Inter? Everything can happen but Inter acted smartly and has become tired of some 'games' and unprofessional statements.
"Icardi's possible departure? Mauro now no longer decides about this. Inter told all top clubs in the world that Icardi has a problem. It is a very strong message. My relationship with Icardi? I'm no longer his friend, he showed to me by putting me aside when Wanda came in. I think her choice has influenced his career. He received my advice since being 13 years old and with me by his side he arrived in Barcelona and Inter. The rest is his story," Morano concluded.
