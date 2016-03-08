Icardi's former agent reveals background of Real Madrid interest in the striker

19 February at 12:00
Mauro Icardi's former agent Abian Morano spoke to Marca about his times as the Argentinian's representative and revealed interesting background information about a past interest of Real Madrid in the Inter man.

"If there was a chance to go to Real Madrid? Yes, there was. Sixto Alfonso, Real Madrid's scout in the Canary Islands had offered Mauro a place in the La Fabrica (Real Madrid's youth academy)," he said.

"They then called me again just on the day of his debut with Sampdoria in Serie A, in the derby against Genoa, when he scored his first goal. Their idea was to have him play in the Castilla but his career had already taken off. A few weeks later he scored, at 19, a brace against Buffon," Morano added.
 

