Icardi's furious reaction to Inter's pre-season decision revealed
14 July at 09:45Today, Antonio Conte's Inter Milan will make their debut on the field, against Lugano, to kick off the new season also from the competitive point of view. The team will have to deal without the presence of any attackers, including Mauro Icardi.
Yesterday the former Nerazzurri captain was sent back to Milano, officially due to his physical shape, and will not leave to China for the pre-season tour. Needless to say, the decision was based on the will of the club to sell the player. However, the sale does not seem obvious, at least according to Icardi himself.
Inter's announcement spoke of a "mutual agreement with the player" but according to reports from La Repubblica, it was far from being so.
The Roma-based paper revealed this morning that after receiving the communication from the club, Icardi was furious and said: "I'm staying here for two years, earning my salary and I'm not moving anywhere." A phrase that emphasizes how it was more of a common agreement between the coach and management rather than with the player.
