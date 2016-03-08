Icardi's furious reaction to Inter's pre-season decision revealed

14 July at 09:45
Today, Antonio Conte's Inter Milan will make their debut on the field, against Lugano, to kick off the new season also from the competitive point of view. The team will have to deal without the presence of any attackers, including Mauro Icardi.

Yesterday the former Nerazzurri captain was sent back to Milano, officially due to his physical shape, and will not leave to China for the pre-season tour. Needless to say, the decision was based on the will of the club to sell the player. However, the sale does not seem obvious, at least according to Icardi himself.

Inter's announcement spoke of a "mutual agreement with the player" but according to reports from La Repubblica, it was far from being so.

The Roma-based paper revealed this morning that after receiving the communication from the club, Icardi was furious and said: "I'm staying here for two years, earning my salary and I'm not moving anywhere." A phrase that emphasizes how it was more of a common agreement between the coach and management rather than with the player.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.