Icardi's lawyer: 'It's not about the money, Mauro just wants to play..'
31 August at 14:45The lawyer of Inter striker Mauro Icardi has revealed the court case isn't about the money for the player, it is about playing for the club.
Icardi and Wanda Nara have decided to sue Inter for their treatment of the Argentine and their lawyer Giuseppe di Carlo was talking to sportmediaset about the issue.
On the circulation of the case documents on social media, he said: "It is inexplicable. Never seen such a thing. I saw the document released in full with very serious violations of privacy. Without omissions. Circulate everything: addresses, names, phone numbers. Someone will have to answer."
On the question about the money involved for settlement, he said: "I want to clarify. The request for compensation is a necessary consequence of the act. It is not part of a personal initiative of the player. The act would have been incomplete without the compensation claim for damage suffered not less than 20% of the annual compensation "
"No, I repeat, it is a mandatory form of the question. I could not have done otherwise. It would have been a broken document. If the College certifies the discriminatory conduct of Inter, the compensation will be a consequence Is it valid for everyone, not just for Icardi? Does money count to a certain point? Sure! In fact, I say to you: it is not an economic issue, but what interests Icardi is being an integral part of the Inter project.
"Does it seem possible that in two months of preparation he has not participated in a friendly match? "
Go to comments