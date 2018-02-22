Icardi's words put Real Madrid and Man United on red alert

Real Madrid and Manchester United linked striker Mauro Icardi has expressed uncertainty about his future, amidst links of a move away from the San Siro.



The 25-year-old Icardi has emerged one of the most prominent strikers in the Europe over the last few seasons, especially this season. He found the back of the net 29 times in the recently concluded Serie A season and his goal against Lazio in win over the biancocelesti helped the nerazzurri seal UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.



In an interview that Icardi recently gave to Sky Sport, he expressd uncertainty about his future but said that he is happy at Milan. The Argentine said: "We have two months to talk with the company, my goal was to do well with Inter and return to the Champions League."



"Now this summer we will sit down and plan the future well, finding the best for Inter. As I said last week my thoughts are clear, the company also knows, we will see and decide. I support Inter and I try to do well with Inter."



"We'll see if the company will agree with my thought. Why do I speak with the company? I always try to think of myself for my best, if it will be at Inter I will be very happy, if it will be somewhere else I will evaluate . But do not worry because I'm fine in Milan and at Inter, my family is fine in Milan. Let's enjoy this moment then see what happens. "

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)