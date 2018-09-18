Mauro Icardi sent a message to the fans after Inter Milan’s 2-1 win over Tottenham. The captain was making his debut in the Champions League and scored a stunning foal last night at San Siro.The Argentine forward took to Instagram and posted three photos of his goal and celebrations, along with the caption: "Very happy for my debut in the Champions League with goals and with this victory of the team in a spectacular San Siro”The Italian side was trailing 1-0 until the 85th minute when Icardi took things in his own hands. He scored from a stunning volley from outside the box to level things up. The goal left Spurs stunned and they6 were unable to do anything right after that.Matias Vecino sealed the win for Nerazzurri in the 93rd minute. A corner in the dying seconds found De Vriij who headed the ball back towards the goal. Vecino popped up out of nowhere to head it home and break the Tottenham hearts.