Icardi sends warning to AC Milan ahead of derby clash

Inter striker Mauro Icardi netted a brace yesterday night as he helped Inter to beat Spal 2-1. The Nerazzurri are due to face AC Milan after the International break and speaking to Inter Channel on Monday morning, Icardi sent a warning to his next opponents.



“We hope to snatch the three points ahead of AC Milan”, the Argentinean said.



“We did very well last season and we hope to do the same in this campaign. I need to score goals, I must be always ready to find the net.”



“It wasn’t easy to win against Spal, we knew it. We drew against hem last week. We could do well and improve and we did it. Now let’s hope to wrap up the three points against AC Milan.”



Inter sit third in the Serie A table with 16 points in eight appearances. Icardi, 25, has five goals in eight appearances with the Nerazzurri so far this season.

