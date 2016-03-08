Icardi set deadline for Juventus move: report

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s out-of-favour striker Mauro Icardi has set a deadline to decide his future.



The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Milan and has attracted interest from current Italian champions Juventus and league rivals Napoli.



However, with only two weeks left in the ongoing transfer window, Icardi has now set a deadline for the Turin-base club—which is his preference—to make a move for or else he would consider other options.



As per Corriere della Sera, the Argentina international will wait till Monday, August 19, for Juventus to make an official move for him.

