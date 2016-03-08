Icardi set for PSG farewell at the end of the season: the reasons
04 April at 17:00Mauro Icardi's adventure at PSG seems to be coming to an end, despite a fantastic start to his career at the club and the fact that the French champions have the option to buy the player outright for an affordable price (70 million euros) from Inter Milan, who will now likely have to find a new buyer of their former captain next summer.
The Argentine attacker has scored 20 goals in 31 appearances for the French club so far but from mid-January onwards his performances have dropped dramatically: only 3 goals. But there is more, as the management of PSG would not have been happy with the attitude of the player.
According to Sportweek (via goal.com), in fact, Icardi's birthday party, organized by his wife and agent Wanda Nara, immediately after the defeat against Dortmund, would not have been appreciated by the club.
Photos and videos finished on social media, resulting in controversy and discontent of the technical management of the Parisian club. And this is also one of the reasons why PSG are now inclined to evaluate new profiles for the summer, thus putting an end to the temporary spell of the former Inter captain.
