Icardi set to make PSG debut today, Neymar to play
14 September at 10:45New Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi is set to make his debut for the club later today in the club's game against Strasbourg.
Icardi's relationship with Inter had broken down over the last few months and he was even stripped off captaincy last season. He didn't play for the club after that and was out of the club's plans this season. On deadline day, the Argentine sealed a loan move to PSG.
With the Parisiens without Neymar and Edinson Cavani, Icardi is expected to start.
In the pre-game press conference that Thomas Tuchel gave, he said: "I see him happy , I don't know if he's ready to play all 90 minutes. We'll see how much he needs to adapt to our game, but he's a decisive player who doesn't need many chances to score.
"There will be total competition, and it is good Icardi is a pure tip like Cavani, it will be up to them to force me to send them to the field together or to choose one, but always maintaining complicity. a problem that I want to ask only at the right time."
