Icardi takes legal action against Inter: he wants to leave for free
15 June at 12:00Mauro Icardi can leave Serie A giants Inter Milan for free, as per a report published in an Italian newspaper la Repubblica.
As per the report, the Argentina international can leave the Milan-based club for free by asking the Serie A arbitration panel to terminate his contract which is due to expire in June 2021.
It was reported that there have been some contact from Icardi’s lawyers with the legal experts in the labor law department in Italy. The 26-year-old can ask is likely to ask for the termination of his contract because he feels sidelined at Inter and would like to leave the club on a free transfer.
Icardi will point out numerous incidents of the previous campaign to justify his request which is likely to include removal of the captain's armband, no-call for an important fixture against Lazio on 31 March, isolation in the locker room and confrontation that failed the new contract negotiations.
If Icardi will be successful in his attempt to get his contract terminated, it will be a major blow to Inter who are heavily relying on his sale for the purchase of Romelu Lukaku and Eden Dzeko.
Go to comments