Icardi takes legal action against Inter: he wants to leave for free

Mauro Icardi can leave Serie A giants Inter Milan for free, as per a report published in an Italian newspaper la Repubblica. As per the report, the Argentina international can leave the Milan-based club forIt was reported that there have been some contact from Icardi’s lawyers with the legal experts in the labor law department in Italy.Icardi will point out numerous incidents of the previous campaign to justify his, isolation in the locker room and confrontation that failed the new contract negotiations.If Icardi will be successful in his attempt to get his contract terminated, it will be a major blow to Inter who are heavily relying on his sale for the purchase of Romelu Lukaku and Eden Dzeko.