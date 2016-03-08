Icardi tells Spalletti: 'I do not know exactly what my wife says on TV'

The 'Mauro Icardi crisis' wages on and looks no closer to being resolved positively for either party involved. Icardi has been stripped of his captaincy at the club and refused, thereafter, to travel to Vienna for the first leg of Inter's round of 32 Europa League clash against Austrians Rapid Vienna.In a meeting with Luciano Spalletti yesterday, Icardi would have protested, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, the decision to remove his captaincy - as well as telling the Inter head coach that Icardi himself does not know excactly what his wife and agent Wanda Nara says on television.Wanda Nara can be seen as somewhat reponsible for the predicament the Argentine forward finds himself in; as Beppe Marotta, Inter's latest CEO, refuses to cave into the deamnds of the striker's partner.For now, Icardi remains excluded - set to miss the clash against his former club Sampdoria and his future with the Nerazzurri is well and truly in the dark. Last season's joint top scorer should have no issue attracting potential suitors though and it could well be that this is Icardi's final season in black and blue.

