Icardi to be included in Inter's Serie A squad but not for Champions League
07 August at 11:30After a whole summer of rumours, reports and suggestions, it looks as though Argentine forward Mauro Icardi will stay with Inter Milan. Icardi's future was thrown up in the air last season when he was stripped of his captaincy and spent some time out of the squad after reportedly feigning an injury.
This summer, Icardi has been linked with all manner of clubs; from Juventus, to Napoli, to Roma and even abroad to Manchester United, it looked increasingly unlikely that he would be a part of the Nerazzurri squad come the end of the transfer window.
However, in a dramatic turn of events, it now appears as though he will stay and, as per Tuttosport, Icardi will be included in the club's squad list for Serie A this season. However, the reports also suggest that he will not be included within the club's squad for the UEFA Champions League; which will be a concern for the player.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments