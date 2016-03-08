Icardi to be sold by Inter in June, with Roma’s Dzeko replacing him

According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan have a deal with Mauro Icardi and his entourage. They write that in return for the Argentine returning to help them in their hunt for the Champions League, they have agreed that they will sell him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Icardi returned from his two month self-imposed exile on Wednesday, when he scored a penalty in Inter’s impressive 4-0 victory away at Genoa. Icardi had not featured for the Nerazzurri since their 1-0 victory away at Parma, following being stripped of the captaincy by the club. During that time the striker claimed to have been suffering from a knee injury, but it soon became clear there was more to it than that.

The report goes on to suggest that Inter will sign Edin Dzeko as Icardi’s replacement. The Bosnian is widely expected to leave Roma this season, as he has only one year left on his contract, and despite interest from Premier League sides, it now seems as if Inter are in pole position for the hitman.