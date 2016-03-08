In fact, Juventus have reportedly offered Inter €40m plus Higuain for Icardi, which the Nerazzurri seem to be considering, although it's likely that they'll turn it down. However, with Icardi, there have been several rumors about him wanting to leave San Siro lately.

His wife dropped a hint on Twitter today as she published a waving emoji, perhaps saluting the Inter fans? Paolo Dybala's brother joined in on the fun as he tweeted a photo with two pictures of the players, Dybala and Icardi. Many fans commented on the photo, with one asking if they were going to play together at Juve, which Dybala's brother quickly denied. Check out our gallery for the tweet and photo.

Amid rumors linking Mauro Icardo with a move to Juventus, two major hints have been dropped on social media this evening.