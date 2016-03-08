Icardi to prolong physiotherapy; Inter consider exchange with Dybala or Lukaku
02 March at 10:15The situation surrounding Mauro Icardi seems neverending and it looks like there is no near conclusion on the horizon at the moment. According to Corriere dello Sport, the former Inter captain would like to meet President Steven Zhang directly to talk about his situation. Zhang is expected in Milano in the week of the second leg against Eintracht and the derby against AC Milan.
The Nerazzurri management believes that the only possible solution is that the Argentine stops doing physiotherapy, confronts the locker room and returns to the group. A hypothesis that, at the moment, seems far away.
Meanwhile, Icardi's physiotherapy could be extended for another 2-3 weeks. In theory, around March 7 he should have finished the treatments but he is oriented to stay on the same road, also because there are no spills on the horizon with the club and locker room.
There are no new exams or check-ups scheduled but the hypothesis of a future consultation in Barcelona remains valid. Surgery, which the club does not consider necessary (but could not oppose) is an avoidable option even for the player, as he aims to participate in the Copa America.
Meanwhile, in the case of a departure, Icardi would like to remain in Italy, while Inter would be oriented towards selling him abroad. The Roma-based newspaper, therefore, does not exclude possible exchanges with Juventus for Dybala or Manchester United with Lukaku.
