Icardi to return against Lazio, Lautaro tired after international duty



Icardi finally appears to be back into the Inter squad and back in the team for Sunday’s game against Lazio. The Argentinian striker, returned to Luciano Spalletti's training this week and now, with others returning from international duty, he has returned and trained with the group.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, after training today, Icardi will speak to the whole team and to the staff coordinated by Luciano Spalletti (who was yesterday absent for personal reasons). The former captain will clarify his position in front of everyone about his absence from the team in recent weeks.



The behaviour of Icardi would be appreciated by the management and could it lead to the player returning for Nerazzurri on Sunday as compatriot Lautaro Martinez is due back from Argentina later and is expected to be tired after the long travelling distance.



Icardi will be summoned and, if Il Toro does not look good, he could also be deployed as a focal point of the team attack. The choice will be a physical one and will be taken by Spalletti after the next training sessions.



