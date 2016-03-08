Icardi to return back to training tomorrow?

After the long absence, tomorrow Icardi should return to training with the Inter group, in what could be the start of the end of the saga.



A parley awaits, although in reality there is still some way to go given that so many are absent because they are involved with their national teams.



In Appiano Gentile there are 8 players left, one of whom is engaged in different training, Nainggolan, due to injury. Icardi, therefore, will train with Berni, Padelli, D'Ambrosio, Dalbert, Ranocchia, and Gagliardini. Definitely a step forward, but nothing particularly significant. To understand whether the case will be ended or not, it will be necessary to wait for the entire group to return to Pinetina. Meanwhile, from sources close to the entourage of the footballer, the knee treatment has ended.



