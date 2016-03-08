Icardi to stay at Inter for family reasons; Wanda Nara pregnant?

Icardi Wanda sguardi Inter
03 August at 09:15
Time has officially run out for Mauro Icardi to leave Inter Milan this summer as it appears as though the Argentine forward is now determined to stay at the club; preparing to reject any offers from other clubs, including Juventus and Napoli.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Icadi's decision to stay at Inter is related to 'family reasons', with rumours circulating widely that his wife-agent, Wanda Nara, is, in fact, pregnant.

It is said that once August came around, the Argentine striker viewed it as not being enough time to shift his family elsewhere and, therefore, it is looking likely that the forward will remain in Milan with the Nerazzurri, at least for another six months to a year.

This gives Manchester United a free run for Paulo Dybala; whom it looked like Inter were preparing to sabotage the Red Devils' deal for by offering Icardi in exchange for his compatriot.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.