Icardi to stay at Inter for family reasons; Wanda Nara pregnant?
03 August at 09:15Time has officially run out for Mauro Icardi to leave Inter Milan this summer as it appears as though the Argentine forward is now determined to stay at the club; preparing to reject any offers from other clubs, including Juventus and Napoli.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Icadi's decision to stay at Inter is related to 'family reasons', with rumours circulating widely that his wife-agent, Wanda Nara, is, in fact, pregnant.
It is said that once August came around, the Argentine striker viewed it as not being enough time to shift his family elsewhere and, therefore, it is looking likely that the forward will remain in Milan with the Nerazzurri, at least for another six months to a year.
This gives Manchester United a free run for Paulo Dybala; whom it looked like Inter were preparing to sabotage the Red Devils' deal for by offering Icardi in exchange for his compatriot.
