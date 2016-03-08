Icardi to Zhang: 'Taking away the armband was a useless humiliation'
21 March at 09:00Today, Mauro Icardi has returned to group training with the rest of the Inter Milan team. The Argentine forward has been at the centre of a crisis for the Nerazzurri; after being stripped of his captain's armband due to the actions of his wife-agent Wanda Nara off the pitch. While attempting to negotiate for a new deal for her husband, Wanda has inadvertently started the whole issue.
According to what has been reported by La Repubblica, Icardi met with club president Steven Zhang before the Milan derby; with the Argentine saying "I have never lacked respect for anyone, I have 97.5 percent attendance at training sessions and no one has ever complained about my professionalism or my behavior; taking off the armband was a useless humiliation."
As Icardi approaches a return to the field, tensions continue to rise; for it seems Mauro Icardi will not be an Inter Milan player for long.
