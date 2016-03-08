"Inter more mature? I can't say for sure, but we are working to improve. Today, we gave our opponents too much space, they had many opportunities. We have to improve on this aspect. The whole team has to improve in the defensive phase, we will continue to work.

"Critics? Social media and newspapers talk too much. I have 120 goals in my baggage, I'm not worried about this, I was calm. Renewal? Every year we talk a lot about this thing. I'm calm, I keep doing my share. Inter and my wife have to talk about it, if there is to improve the contract it will be done when it will be done," Icardi concluded.

