Icardi tries hard to convince Inter, wants to stay
23 August at 22:15Serie A giants Inter have been stuck in a tricky situation when it comes to Mauro Icardi, who is currently working hard to convince the club that he wants to stay and is against the idea of leaving.
Icardi's relationship with Inter has not gone too well since February, when he was removed from captaincy and was dropped from the first-team. He was placed on the market by the club but they have now named him in the Serie A squad for the upcoming season.
Sky Italia claim that Icardi still is very much keen on staying at Inter and he is against the idea of leaving, despite his club's best attempts to do the opposite, as things stand.
They also claim that Icardi is giving more than his 100 percent in training in an attempt to convince the club and Antonio Conte that he deserves to play for the club this season. He wants to prove a point to everyone that he will make an impact for the club.
Despite all this, Inter are convinced that they want to sell him. They don't see him as part of their plans and despite having handing him the number seven shirt, want to sell him.
