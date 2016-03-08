In fact, one could argue that this has all the material to be the best derby in several years, as both teams have really strengthened their sides in the best possible way this summer. In addition to this, the corporate aspect of both teams is finally safe and sound, with Milan having many issues as of late, while Inter experienced the same a few years ago.

With that said, this edition of the derby will definitely be an exciting one. This is not only due to the new players both teams have, but also the interesting clash between Icardi and Higuain. The former has played for the Nerazzurri since 2013, and has really never faced a striker of his calibre in the Milan derby, up until now. Milan's addition up front, Higuain, has much like Icardi proved to be in great form in the buildup to the derby, meaning we should be in for a treat in terms of the productivity up top, hopefully.

Speaking from my own perspective (being a Milan fan), the last couple of derbies have always been frustrating as Icardi has been crucial for Inter time after time, while Milan have lacked a clinical finisher (bar Cutrone last season). Therefore, with both sides now being level in that aspect, there's really not much to tell these sides apart.

Much will now come down to the tactical abilities of Spalletti and Gattuso, who both have shown that they can stand the pressure and deliver, even though we've seen disappointing results here and there. However, as we all know, it will come down to what the derby is all about in the end: passion. Two teams fighting for the city title, is there anything more beautiful?

Even though recent Milan derbies have been entertaining as always, they've been lacking a true clash in the game, which has now been restored. Sunday's game will, of course, above all be a game between the teams, but this time out we will also see a great individual battle between Icardi and Higuain.