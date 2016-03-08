Icardi wants Juve move despite Inter’s reluctance

Italian Serie A Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is still interested in joining league rivals Juventus despite his club reluctance, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.



The Argentina international has been asked to leave the club by the new manager Antonio Conte that he is not in his plans for the next season.



However, till now, Icardi’s future is yet to be resolved as there have been not as many buyers for him in the market.



It was reported that defending champions Juve are interested in acquiring the services of 26-year-old but Inter is not willing to sell the highly-rated striker to direct league rivals or are only willing to listen to offers in the region of €80 million.



If that is not the case than Inter are also interested in swap deal which can include Juventus’ Paulo Dybala—a move which is yet to materialise.



In other news, the Milan-based outfit are rather willing to let Icardi join league rivals AS Roma and Napoli.



It was reported earlier that Napoli are willing to offer €60 million for the striker whereas Roma are willing to offer €40 million plus Eden Dzeko.



