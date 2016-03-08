Icardi wants Serie A stay: Juve or Napoli the next destinations?

26 February at 10:25
Mauro Icardi wants to stay in Serie A if he leaves Inter,  Il Corriere dello Sport reports.

The Argentinean has been training apart from the rest of the group for the last two weeks after that the board decided to remove him as the team's captain. 'Maurito' underwent medical tests at his knee last week but no big issues emerged from the exams. Despite that Icardi is still not eligible to play.

The situation with him and the rest of the dressing room is clearly not solved and the future of Icardi at Inter is definitely not sure. Marotta is reportedly going to offer him a new contract with a lower release clause but Icardi seems to have decided that he doesn't want to move abroad. He wants Italy stay and both Napoli and Juve could be possible destinations for the Argentinean according to  Il Corriere dello Sport.

 

