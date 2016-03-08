Icardi wants to organize public press conference with Marotta

Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi reportedly wants to organize a public press conference with Luciano Spalletti and Beppe Marotta.



The Argentine has been the centre of attention recently for the antics that he and his wife-agent Wanda Nara have been pulling off, after the striker was stripped off the club's captaincy.



Corriere della Sera state Icardi wants to clarify his stance at the club by organizing a public press conference which will also have both Marotta and Spalletti in it.