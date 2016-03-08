Icardi will only leave Inter for Juventus
22 August at 20:45The Mauro Icardi saga continues without any real progression towards its end. The Argentine forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter Milan for nearly the whole of 2019 but, so far, is yet to accept any proposal to see him leave the club.
In fact, La Stampa are reporting that the Argentine will only leave Inter if it means a move to their Serie A rivals Juventus. If no proposal arrives from Juventus, it is more than likely that he will stay with the Nerazzurri; a shock that not many expected to happen.
