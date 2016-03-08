Icardi will only leave Inter for Juventus

22 August at 20:45
The Mauro Icardi saga continues without any real progression towards its end. The Argentine forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter Milan for nearly the whole of 2019 but, so far, is yet to accept any proposal to see him leave the club.

In fact, La Stampa are reporting that the Argentine will only leave Inter if it means a move to their Serie A rivals Juventus. If no proposal arrives from Juventus, it is more than likely that he will stay with the Nerazzurri; a shock that not many expected to happen.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.