ICC: Di Francesco names his squad as the new boys are present

Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma have called up their team for the USA International Champions cup 2018 as all of their new faces are indeed present. Antonio Mirante, Daniel Fuzato, Ivan Marcano, Davide Santon, William Bianda, Bryan Cristante, Ante Coric, Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert are all their as Roma fans will be able to observe them play for their club. The Lupi will start their North American tour against Tottenham on July 26th as they will then face Real Madrid and FC Barcelona later on in August. View the entire list of players that have been called up by coach Di Francesco right here bellow.



Here is the players that were called up for the International Champions cup:



Roma squad for the ICC US tour: Mirante, Fuzato, Cardinali; Karsdorp, Pellegrini, Jesus, Kolarov, Marcano, Santon, Fazio, Florenzi, Manolas, Bianda; Cristante, Strootman, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Coric, Gonalons, Pastore; Perotti, Dzeko, Schick, Under, Defrel, Kluivert, El Shaarawy.